Stew Peters Urges Americans to Start Exploring ‘Extra-Legal Options’ for Removing ‘Enemy Combatants’ From Office

Stew Peters is a far-right virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot who regularly uses his nightly “The Stew Peters Show” program, speeches, and social media accounts to promote white nationalists and antisemites and to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence. Nevertheless, Peters regularly manages to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program.

On Wednesday, far-right Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared on Peters’ program, where she discussed her good friend Kari Lake’s never-ending effort to overturn her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial election to current Gov. Katie Hobbs.

When Peters declared that he hopes that Lake will prevail and then have Hobbs arrested, Rogers eagerly agreed.

“If she is installed as the legitimate governor, what about Hobbs?” Peters wondered. “Will she be arrested? Will all of the people who committed these crimes actually be held criminally accountable? This is what we need.”

“I want to see that,” Rogers replied. “I want to see that.”

Peters, though, does not have much faith in our political and judicial system, prompting him to declare that Americans should now be exploring “extra-legal options.”

“Speaking of enemy combatants, that’s what these people are,” Peters said. “They have taken over a country. They have affected a Marxist coup d’état. These are the real insurrectionists who have committed sedition.”

“The judiciary has failed us. The legal process has failed us. The voting process has failed us,” Peters continued. “So, I think that right now what Americans need to be exploring is our extra-legal options.”

The term “extra-legal” as Peters used it means “illegal,” of course, and potentially violently so.

“God bless America,” Rogers then responded as Peters ended the segment by expressing his love and appreciation for her.

