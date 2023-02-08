Kari Lake Makes the Round of Radical Right-Wing Programs

It has been three months since broadcaster-turned-MAGA-cultist Kari Lake lost her bid for governor of Arizona, but Lake steadfastly refuses to accept the results of the election. Rather, Lake has endlessly insisted to anyone who will listen that she is the “duly elected governor,” despite the fact that the actual duly elected governor Katie Hobbs was sworn-in over a month ago.

On Tuesday, Lake took her complaints to two programs hosted by extreme right-wing broadcasters who have openly called for violence against their perceived political opponents in the past.

Earlier in the day, Lake appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show,” a program hosted by radical Ohio-based broadcaster Pete Santilli who was deeply involved in the 2014 Bundy standoff and who once declared that he wanted to shoot Hillary Clinton “right in the vagina.”

The day before her appearance on his show, Santilli raged against Pfizer’s sponsorship of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and openly urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer’s production facilities.

“Destroy Pfizer now!” Santilli bellowed. “Do it now. Go over the wall. Get into their frickin’ buildings. Unplug all their frickin’ equipment. Let’s go. It’s time to storm the Bastille.”

During her appearance on his show, Lake praised Santilli and declared that “our government is corrupt as Hell” while Santilli spent most of the interview fuming that the nation has been overthrown by “a CIA coup.”

Lake, for her part, was inclined to agree.

“What you’re saying, I’m sure is absolutely true,” Lake said. “I haven’t looked at all that evidence, but nothing would shock me anymore.”

The day after Pete Santilli urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer plants, Kari Lake appeared on his show and agreed with Santilli’s assertion that her election loss was part of a “CIA coup.” https://t.co/PCpI5Cb0DA pic.twitter.com/MmAO2N4psD — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023

On Tuesday evening, Lake made an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show,” hosted by white nationalist Stew Peters, who has used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.

After heaping praise on Peters, Lake railed against the “bastards” who supposedly stole her election, before agreeing with Peters’ assertion that “conservative Christians” are being relentlessly oppressed and provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed.”

“I don’t know how much longer the people can take it,” Lake warned.

Kari Lake appeared on radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Stew Peters’ program last night, where she agreed that “conservative Christians” are being provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed”: “I don’t know how much longer the people can take it.” pic.twitter.com/F9XOqhFRnL — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023

With Lake reportedly contemplating making a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, her willingness to associate with radical right-wing figures like Santilli and Peters should be cause for alarm.

