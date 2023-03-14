Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Up to Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Stew Peters

Stew Peters, a far-right broadcaster who has built a network featuring white nationalists and Christian nationalists, has long used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.

Despite his well-documented extremism, Peters has regularly managed to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program. On Monday night, Peters scored his latest interview with a Republican member of Congress when far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona stopped by for a nearly 30-minute interview.

In 2022, Peters and Gosar both addressed the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference, organized by racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, America-hating, Christian fascist Nick Fuentes, whom Gosar has repeatedly promoted and defended.

During Monday’s interview, Peters praised Gosar for being one of the few Republicans in Congress who are willing to appear on his program to which Gosar responded that he “loves” being on Peters’ show “because people deserve to know” the truth.

“We hope that you will come back,” Peters later told Gosar. “We appreciate you being here.”

“We’re just trying to do our best to be the people’s bullhorn,” Peters said. “There’s not another platform out here that’s focused on trying to find a real remedy.”

Perhaps the only “remedy” for solving all the problems plaguing the nation, Peters finally suggested, is just doing away with the government entirely and naming Gosar as president and Peters as his vice president.

“Just get rid of the whole damn government,” Peters declared. “Start over from scratch. You and I, we’ll do it. How about that? You can be the president; I’ll be the vice president.”

