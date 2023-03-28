Stew Peters Says Uganda’s Harsh Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Is ‘100 Percent Awesome’

Stew Peters—a far-right broadcaster who has built a media network featuring white nationalists and Christian nationalists, used his program Monday to declare that Uganda’s new extremely harsh anti-LGBTQ legislation is “100 percent awesome.” The Ugandan parliament recently passed a bill that, once confirmed by the president, will impose lengthy prison sentences on LGBTQ individuals and, in some cases, possibly the death penalty.

Peters—a virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot who regularly uses his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence—heaped praise upon Uganda while directing a stream of derogatory language at LGBTQ people.

“There are a lot of Christians in the world,” Peters said, “but there’s only a handful of countries that actually still pass laws reflecting Christian teachings. One of those countries though is the central African nation of Uganda. Uganda’s legislature just approved a new law; that law criminalizes gay marriage and the homosexual lifestyle and imposes the death penalty for pedophiles. Yes, it’s now illegal, it’s a crime to be a depraved and demonic Hershey-highway-riding, pillow-biting butt-pirate and if you touch our kids, we’ll kill you. Perfect. Absolutely based. One hundred percent awesome.”

It is important to remember that despite Peters’ well-documented extremism, he regularly manages to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program, and has been invited to campaign on behalf of GOP candidates.

