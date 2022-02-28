Wendy Rogers Tells White Nationalist AFPAC Conference, ‘You and Your Fellow Patriots Are the Future’

Arizona state Rep. Wendy Rogers was among elected representatives who spoke at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference Friday night, where she delivered a short prerecorded message via video that perfectly displayed why she is adored by the far-right extremists within the white nationalist America First movement.

Rogers, a one-term 67-year-old grandmother, made a name for herself pushing the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and has openly embraced white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the “Groypers” who make up the core of his America First movement. The radical speech she delivered to her “fellow patriots” at Fuentes’ conference last week shows just how far off the deep end she has gone.

“I’m constantly making the fake news mad,” Rogers bragged. “For example, when I say the word ‘Groyper,’ they go absolutely nuts. You know why I say? Because the fake new hates when I say it, because Gettr doesn’t let people say it. Banning of the word is truly the only reason I say it. The more they attack me, the more I want to say, ‘Gropyer!'”

“Thank you for hosting AFPAC and giving us patriotic Christian Americans another platform where we could be heard,” she added. “I’m also listed as the top enemy of the communist ADL. They denounce me because I say things they don’t like. When they attack me though, I don’t cower or back down, I double down. It’s actually fun for me to see the hater’s heads explode at my mere statement that Robert E. Lee was a great general or that we need to obey our oath to the Constitution as Oath Keepers.” (The Oath Keepers is an extremist antigovernment group whose leader Stewart Rhodes has been charged with seditious conspiracy related to the Capitol insurrection.)

“I’m getting hit right and left, but I’m getting hit far less than Nick Fuentes,” Rogers declared. “I truly respect Nick because he’s the most persecuted man in America. He’s been deplatformed everywhere, debanked, put on no-fly lists, and attacked for simply saying things the media and the far left don’t like.”

In response to Rogers’ assertion that Fuentes is “attacked for simply saying things the media and the far left don’t like,” an audience member yelled out, ‘The N-word,” which generated a round of applause and laughter from the audience.

“[Fuentes] had to create his own platform just to be able to speak,” Rogers continued. “Unbelievable. Standing up to tyranny is our American way. It sets us apart from the losers who have given into oppression around our world. We need more speech that people don’t like. That’s the point of the First Amendment. We are in this mess because we’ve watered down our speech. Did our Founding Fathers water down their speech? Did Jesus or the Apostles water down their speech? No. Capitulation is why we are being overrun by the LGBTQ movement, it’s why our border is being overrun by illegals, and it’s why babies are dying in the womb.”

“Now they deplatform and debank people like Nick Fuentes and even President Trump,” Rogers complained. “This is like the USSR, but worse.”

“Our country is forcibly vaccinating people with a bioweapon that gives people heart attacks, blood clots, and immune deficiency,” Rogers said. “It’s criminal. At this historic point, it will take all of us to speak out and defend each other for standing up for what is right. When we do take back our God-given rights, we will bring these criminals to justice. I’ve said we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them, and use a newly built set of gallows, it’ll make an example of these traitors who’ve betrayed our country. They have yet to be justly punished for the crimes they’ve committed.”

Rogers then reiterated her desire to move the “Overton Window” of acceptable discourse further to the extreme right.

“Nick and the other patriots in attendance at AFPAC, please keep doing what you’re doing,” Rogers concluded. “I admire you, and I so appreciate how you never give up. We need more strong Americans like you who never back down. We must always put our shoulder to the wheel to move the Overton Window toward Christ, America first, freedom, and our founding documents. Pursue. Stay strong. You and your fellow patriots are the future. We have a nation to save and a gospel to preach. I love you all. America first. Jesus is King. Wendy Rogers, out.”