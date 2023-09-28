Stew Peters Advocates for a Violent Overthrow of the Government

Stew Peters is a far-right virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot who regularly uses his nightly “The Stew Peters Show” program, speeches, and social media accounts to promote white nationalists and antisemites and to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence. Despite his bigoted views and unhinged rhetoric, Peters regularly manages to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program. In addition, Peters has participated in ReAwaken America events alongside various Trump insiders and members of the Trump family.

Recently, Peters’ calls for violence have increasingly overt and extreme, culminating on Tuesday with him openly advocating of violent revolution to overthrow the government.

During an interview with right-wing commentator and supposedly reformed white supremacist Richard Hanania, Peters declared that elections don’t work and thus Americans must take up weapons and “abolish and tear down and dismantle” the government.

“I think that these people need to be replaced,” Peters said regarding elected and government officials. “They need to be replaced, but by means of elections is not going to happen. So what we need to do is what the Constitution directs us to do, which is to abolish and tear down and dismantle a government that has become rogue and oppressive to our individual God-given, inherent rights. And then we need to replace it with a form of government that’s representative of the people.”

“If we do that,” Peters continued, “none of this song and pony show dance fake circus nonsense would even be in existence because the people that are perpetuating this and have openly declared war on the American people will be held to extreme accountability, and they will be gone.”

“It’s all fake. It’s all rigged. It’s all set up,” Peters declared. “It’s part of a Marxist coup. It’s the ushering in an authoritarian, oppressive one-world government and the only thing stopping them from completing it is 450 million guns in this country, so now we just need to talk about what to do with those guns and how to use them.”

As Right Wing Watch noted earlier this month, Peters is hardly an outlier, as “apocalyptic rhetoric and threats of violence and civil war have become increasingly common among right-wing leaders and far-right activists.”