Kandiss Taylor Threatens Violence Against Those Who Oppose Christian Nationalism

Kandiss Taylor is a flat-earth, election-denying conspiracy theorist who unsuccessfully ran for governor in Georgia in 2022. Undaunted by her paltry showing in that election, Taylor subsequently became a Georgia GOP district chair and also began hosting a weekly program called “Jesus, Guns, and Babies” on the far-right Stew Peters Network.

Peters himself if a racist, far-right anti-LGBTQ bigot who regularly uses his own nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to promote white nationalism and virulent antisemitism while spreading wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.

Taylor has said that Peters is her “best friend,” so it was not surprising to hear her issue a threat of violence during a recent appearance on Peters’ program.

Peters has repeatedly and openly called for violence against the government and his perceived political enemies, threatening time and again to deliver “extreme accountability,” by which he means public executions.

Taylor, who has her own history of issuing warnings of violence, used that exact phrase during her recent appearance on Peters’ show while discussing what will happen to those who oppose her Christian nationalist efforts to place the church in control of the government.

“We need to make church the state’s business again,” Peters said. “We need to bring Jesus Christ to the state, and we need to eradicate any form of government that is oppressive to the individual rights, individual liberty, prosperity, peace, liberty, property, of anything, our God-given inherent, unalienable rights, and replace that with a form of government that’s representative of the people and God’s law.”

“We are the church and we run the state,” Taylor replied. “Even if they don’t believe it to be so, it is a fact. And if they keep pushing around with American people, and they keep playing all these games, they’re gonna find!”

“How are they gonna find out?” Peters asked. “How are they gonna FAFO [fuck around and find out]?”

“Extreme accountability,” Taylor answered.

“I love it,” Peters gushed. “You’re speaking my language.”