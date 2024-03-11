Jack Hibbs Says Critics Of Christian Nationalism Are ‘Literal Cancers’

Jack Hibbs is a far-right anti-LGBTQ pastor, conspiracy theorist, and Christian nationalist who was invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver a prayer to the House of Representatives last month. That decision understandably did not sit well with several House members who denounced Hibbs’ views and questioned why he had been invited to speak in the first place.

Last week, Hibbs appeared on “The Line Up” program to discuss the controversy, where he declared that those who criticize or oppose Christian nationalism are a “systemic cancer” in this nation and are carrying out the agenda of “the Third Reich under Hitler.”

“The people that are labeling us as Christian nationalists are the ones who are for the destruction of the gender of a child’s biological birth,” Hibbs said. “They’re anti-family. They’re pro-LBGTQ. They are anti-borders.”

“They all have this also in common,” he continued. “They always mention democracy; they will never mention constitutional republic. They are for everyone’s rights and freedoms except those who they disagree with. These are literal cancers in a culture. These people are systematic—can I use their word?—systemic cancers.”

“Their plot and plan, if you know history—and you don’t have to know much—you just have to study what was the agenda of the Marxists or those of the Third Reich under Hitler,” Hibbs asserted. “They’re doing exactly the playbook of Karl Marx: Label your enemy by intimidation and cause them to become embarrassed so they’ll be silent.”