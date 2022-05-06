Radical Conspiracy Theorist Stew Peters Campaigned for Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

Janice McGeachin, Idaho’s radical lieutenant governor who is seeking to defeat Gov. Brad Little in the state’s Republican primary, held a campaign rally Wednesday that featured a variety of far-right activists and conspiracy theorists.

In attendance to campaign for McGeachin were radical right-wing commentator Michelle Malkin, election conspiracy theorist Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, and extremist broadcaster Stew Peters, all of whom addressed the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in February, as did McGeachin.

Peters, a white nationalist-promoting broadcaster who routinely uses his nightly program to spread wild conspiracy theories and calls for violence, was the keynote speaker at McGeachin’s rally, and he delivered precisely the sort of unhinged speech one would expect, declaring that MAGA world’s political enemies are “possessed by demons” and want to “rape our children.”

“Today’s enemy, today’s uni-party RINOS and liberal Democrats and communists intentionally mutilate themselves for the sake of being transgender, so the only way that they can ever reproduce is by stealing our kids and then filling their brains with poison,” Peters said. “That’s how they operate. We have to call them out. These are the people who want to steal and poison and groom and, yes, rape our children. They’re demonic. Literally. I think some of them are actually possessed by demons.”

“That might seem like shocking language, but you know what? Good,” Peters added. “I’m glad that it is because sadly the risk of being on the right side of history comes with a very real risk of being labeled an extremist or banned from the internet or jailed or even killed.”