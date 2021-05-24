Self-Proclaimed ‘Prophet’ Robin Bullock Says Those Who Mock Him Will Be Driven Insane by God

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock used last Tuesday’s “The Eleventh Hour” church service to warn those who attack or criticize him and other “prophets” that they will be punished by God with insanity for daring to “mock the mouthpiece of God.”

Bullock is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that former President Donald Trump would win the 2020 election and now adamantly refuse to accept that they were wrong even though Joe Biden has been president for four months. Bullock was upset that Biden did not confess that he is “not the legitimate president” and step down as Bullock had commanded last month, and that people dared to mock him for making such a demand.

“There’s prophets of great magnitude speaking everywhere right now, but yet they attack them,” Bullock griped. “The groups that represent abominations before the Lord, the LGBTQ—whatever they call themselves, plus whatever they add—attacking prophets. You’re ripping the mantles of prophets, and you’ve determined your time of falling.”

“However you treat the mouth of God, it determines your future,” he continued. “It’s a dangerous thing to tear the garment of a prophet. That’s a dangerous thing to mock the mouthpiece of God. It’s very dangerous to do such a thing as that. Very dangerous. Once that happens, it leads to one thing: It leads to insanity.”

“You better watch taking hold of a prophet’s robe,” Bullock added. “You better wish to God that your fingers had grabbed something else. You should have put your fingers over your own mouth before you ripped the prophet’s robe because once you rip the prophet’s robe, a pronouncement comes from Heaven and says, ‘Today all your domain is rent from your hands.’ You remember this, and you call to the Lord and ask him to show honor on you again by you worshiping him because it’s not me—it’s the anointing he placed on me. It’s not these other prophets—it’s the anointing he placed on the other prophets. It’s not just us; it’s because we live by every word that comes out of his mouth and we become a mouthpiece. You better watch it. You better watch it. If you’re plotting a prophet’s downfall, you have dug a pit that you will fall in. If you’re plotting a prophet’s downfall, you’ve rolled a stone that will roll back over you again. If you’re plotting that, you remember something: You’re in the fringes of insanity, and everything you know will be rent from your hands. Wake up, and hear it!”