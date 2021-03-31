Robin Bullock Says ‘Homosexuality Is a Cover Up for an Evangelist’

During Tuesday’s “Eleventh Hour” church service, self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock declared that gay people are possessed by a demonic spirit that is intent on covering up their true calling as an evangelist for Jesus.

Near the end of the service, Bullock was told that they had received a lot of prayer requests asking for healing from cancer, diabetes, and homosexuality, so he commanded all three to leave those who have been afflicted by them.

“This is what I’ve heard from the Lord,” Bullock said. “Homosexuality is a cover up for an evangelist. People that are in that lifestyle are really called [to be] evangelists by the Lord, and this is a spirit that attacks that to stop it. So, instead of just praying a lot of things right here, what I’m led to do is to call forth the gift of evangelism that God has placed on their lives, to come forth and it will drive that other out.”

“So right now, I call for the gift of evangelism, that call from God that those that are bound up in homosexuality, that the evangelist anointing will come upon their lives because that’s what they are,” he proclaimed. “And we say to the evangelist inside the homosexual, ‘Come forth, come out of that tomb, and come forth in Jesus’ name.”