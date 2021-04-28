Robin Bullock Claims President Hillary Clinton Would Have Ushered in the Great Tribulation

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel Monday where he claimed that former President Barack Obama intentionally destabilized the United States in preparation for the presidency Hillary Clinton, who would then supposedly go on to use the planned COVID-19 pandemic to fully destroy the nation and usher in the End Times.

“Remember when Barack Obama left the presidency?” Bullock asked. “He said, ‘Maybe we were 15 to 20 years too early.’ Why would he say that? He’s talking about the demoralization period. … He said, ‘Maybe we were 15 or 20 years too early,’ because he was a Saul Alinsky follower. He’s following the four stages of subversion.” (Conservatives have long peddled conspiracy theories about Clinton’s and Obama’s ties to Alinksy, a self-declared radical of the left who has been considered the father of community organizing.)

“He thought it was gonna happen,” Bullock continued. “And he thought Hillary Clinton should have stepped in, and it was demoralized, destabilize, pushed to a crisis. The crisis was COVID. That’s what it was. It was to push the nation to a crisis—COVID—and so they planned on Hillary Clinton being president right at that moment. That’s why they went berserk when Trump won. They couldn’t get over that. They said, ‘We got to get him out, got to get him out, got to get him out, got to get him out,’ because they knew the virus was coming in 2020, and she should have been the president. And if it had been, the book of Revelation—we don’t have time to look at that—said she would have taken us into the Great Tribulation. And that’s what was planned.”