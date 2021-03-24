‘Prophet’ Robin Bullock Says Biden’s Stairs Stumble Is a Sign His Presidency Is ‘Finished’

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock used his church service Tuesday to declare that President Joe Biden’s recent stumble while climbing the stairs to Air Force One was a prophetic sign that his presidency is “finished.”

Bullock is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Donald Trump would win the 2020 election and who now adamantly refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong even though Biden has been in office for over two months.

Bullock tied Biden’s stumble to the Ides of March, asserting that just as Julius Caesar was a tyrant who was assassinated on March 15 in 44 B.C., God had again sent a power “into the earth to remove tyrants from their seats of authority” on March 15, 2021.

“The most famous thing that happened on the Ides of March is Julius Caesar was killed,” Bullock said. “The military took him down on the Ides of March. And on March 15—on the Ides of March, this is when it coincides with us—and if you’ll notice, after the Ides of March on the 15th [was] when Joe Biden started up those steps. This was five days later. It was five days after the Ides of March.”

The Ides of March was when “the military took Julius Caesar’s power from him,” Bullock continued. “He was a tyrant. … I believe on the 15th of March, a power came into the earth to remove tyrants from their seats of authority. And a few days after that you saw Biden fall trying to get up to Air Force One, and he couldn’t get up there. He finally had to just grab the side and run. The first time it was a little stumble. The second one was a bigger stumble. And the third one he fell all the way down. He’s finished. He’s done.”