‘Prophet’ Robin Bullock Calls on Biden to Confess That He’s ‘Not the Legitimate President’

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock used his “Eleventh Hour” church service Tuesday to urge President Joe Biden to publicly confess that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that he is not the legitimate president. Bullock claimed that God has “extended this hand of mercy” by giving Biden the opportunity to repent for supposedly stealing the election from former President Donald Trump.

Bullock is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election and who now adamantly refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong even though Biden has been in office for nearly three months.

“There’s an opportunity for repentance for Joe Biden,” Bullock declared. “The Lord is giving this word, and he prompted me to do it over and over: You must stand up in front of the American people and admit what happened. Stand up and say, ‘It was a fraud.’ Stand up and say, ‘I didn’t win legitimate.’ Don’t tell your handlers what you’re going to say. Just say it before they can stop you. You would be heralded a hero at that point.”

“It is an opportunity for you to make it right,” Bullock continued. “Stand up before the American people before your handlers can stop you. … The Lord is going to bring it to you and drop it in your heart to do this. Do it. Get up in front of the people before they can stop you and say, ‘Listen, folks, we found out, I know this is a hoax. I’m not the legitimate president.’ And make it right, and everything will transition properly. It is a chance, hallelujah, before the Lord. He extended this hand of mercy.”