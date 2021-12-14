Josh Bernstein Brags of Establishing Ties to Rep. Andy Biggs

Arizona-based right-wing broadcaster Josh Bernstein was booted off nearly every major social media platform in 2020 after calling Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota a “worthless pile of shit” and declaring that “this bitch should be executed.”

Since being exiled from most mainstream outlets, Bernstein has become even more radical, which is why it was concerning to hear him report that he was recently able to establish ties to Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Bernstein reported that he attended a Christmas party last weekend where he had a private conversation with Biggs and was able to promote his idea that Congress should pass a “Contract From Big Government,” which would, among other things, require construction of a wall along the southern border, outlaw vaccine mandates, allow individuals to sue social media companies, and impose a variety of voting restrictions, inducing eliminating mail-in and early voting.

According to Bernstein, Biggs was intrigued by his proposal and the two exchanged information.

“I’m going to reach out with him,” Bernstein said. “This is a very good connection, obviously, having Congressman Andy Biggs, who’s close to President Trump. So, we’ll see what happens. I’m going to try to work with him on legislation. I’ve got a lot of really good ideas, and if I can get it in front of him, he can then bring it to the rest of the Freedom Caucus, and who knows what can happen from there. But each and every day, I am always coming up with ways to help make this country better, and I will now be able to share those ideas directly with a member of Congress.”

The prospect that a sitting member of Congress might be taking advice from someone like Bernstein is undoubtedly alarming, given that Bernstein is a radical right-wing conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly used his program to threaten violence and call for those who dare to oppose former President Donald Trump to be tortured, charged with treason, and executed.

Bernstein’s long history of making outrageous statements includes everything from declaring that Biden voters should literally be starved into submission to insisting that Dr. Anthony Fauci “deserves to be sodomized every single day in a prison cell for the rest of his life.”

Josh Bernstein wants to see Joe Biden and “these bastards hang by the neck until it cracks” or else the American people will take matters into their own hands. pic.twitter.com/PpEOIpiXOF — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 21, 2020

Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein declares that he will die rather than live in slavery under a Biden regime: “The blood of patriots and tyrants could be coming, and it’s going to be hopefully a lot more tyrants than patriots.” pic.twitter.com/TpoBaoZ2Lz — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2020

Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein urges Trump to declare martial law, use the military to arrest poll workers to stop the vote counting, and order a new election. https://t.co/4KeJmP0znf pic.twitter.com/pUF6p1l601 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 10, 2020

Josh Bernstein says Black Lives Matter “will not be satisfied until enough white blood is spilled and white people are on all fours with chains around their necks or being hung by trees. In other words, they want the whites to get out there and start picking the cotton.” pic.twitter.com/UebK6cl5Gs — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 15, 2020