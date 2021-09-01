‘You Get Nothing’: Josh Bernstein Calls for Democratic Voters to Be Starved Until Biden Resigns

Josh Bernstein wants to literally starve Democratic voters.

Inspired by truck drivers who vowed to shut down major highways in Australia in protest over ​that nation’s COVID-19 public health restrictions, the radical American right-wing commentator is urging truck drivers in the United States to refuse to deliver food and water to “anywhere where there are tons of registered Democrats” in an effort to literally starve those who voted for President Joe Biden until the entire Biden administration resigns.

“I think that we should have a permanent ban on delivering goods and services into big, blue dominant liberal cities in America,” Bernstein said in a video from his eponymous show posted ​to Rumble Tuesday. “I think that the truckers should boycott big blue cities in California, New York and Chicago and Houston, and everywhere else—Detroit—anywhere where there are tons of registered Democrats. I would do it, honestly, by ZIP code. So, in other words, I’m sure these groups that are forming can get ahold of voter registrations in some of these big cities and cities that are dominated with Democrats. We need to squeeze them dry.”

“You get nothing,” Bernstein added. “You get nothing delivered. You get no food. You get no shelter. You can get no water. You get no supplies. You get nothing until this illegal administration, this treasonous dictatorship, steps down. And I’m not talking just the dementia pedophile, either. I’m talking all of them step down because they’re not supposed to be there in the first place because they stole their power. They did not earn their power. People did not vote for these scumbags, and therefore they are illegitimate.”