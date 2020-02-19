Josh Bernstein: The Only Choice in 2020 Is ‘Trump or Death’

Right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein closed out today’s installment of his YouTube program by declaring that the 2020 presidential election will come down to one simple choice: “Trump or death.”

Bernstein, a radical right-wing conspiracy theorist who reported that he has been granted White House press credentials to cover President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona, declared that Trump is “the only one that is going to help us survive.”

“Trump or death. That’s what this is all about,” Bernstein said. “Your choice is Trump or death.”

“This is not about policy, this is not about party, this is literally about survival,” he continued. “The only one that is going to help us survive is President Trump being reelected … We’ve got to make sure that we get President Trump reelected because, as I said, it’s Trump or death.”