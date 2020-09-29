Josh Bernstein on Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘This B*tch Should Be Executed’

Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein posted a video on his YouTube channel Tuesday in which he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as a “worthless pile of shit” and declared that “this bitch should be executed.”

Bernstein has savagely attacked Omar repeatedly in the past and regularly refers to her as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, alleging that she lied about her identity when her family came to the United States when she was a teenager. In this video, Bernstein cited a story from the notoriously unreliable right-wing smear organization Project Veritas alleging that Omar’s campaign is engaging in illegal ballot harvesting and vote buying in Minnesota. The Omar campaign categorically denies the allegations, and state officials say they have seen no evidence to support Project Veritas’ claims.

But that is not stopping Bernstein from demanding that Omar be put to death.

“Welcome to Little Mogadishu,” he said. “It’s an area in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that is—I’ll use the word—infested with jihadists and terrorists, that’s right, from Somalia. You know, it’s amazing they come to our country and they say they want to do the right thing and have a better life. But yet, what do they do? They cause crime, they cause havoc, they’re part of the Black Lives Matter movement. They are radicalized. They hate this country. And of course, they are led by the number one terrorist in the United States of America, the one that was selected through massive voter fraud to be a member of the House of Representatives. Of course, I am talking to the notorious towel-headed America-and Jew-hater, Ilhan [Omar].”

“I believe that the FBI and the Department of Justice should charge Ilhan [Omar] with sedition, treason, marriage fraud, voter fraud, illegal campaign contributions, immigration fraud, and aiding and abetting our enemies,” Bernstein added. “She is a worthless pile of shit. OK? Let me be as clear as I can, Right Wing Watch. She should be arrested, tried and—I know your favorite word, Right Wing Watch. What’s your favorite word? How many articles have you written about me when I’ve used this word? The E-word? That’s right—this bitch should be executed. There it is. I said it once again.”