Roger Stone Claims There Is a ‘Satanic Portal’ Over the White House

“Elijah Streams” is a daily program produced by the Elijah List, a website with a mission to “find and publish the most credible prophetic words possible.” Generally, the content produced by both the website and the livestream program consists of wild conspiracy theories, often about how God is supposedly working to save the United States through modern-day “prophets” and former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, longtime right-wing “dirty trickster” Roger Stone appeared on the program, and he fit right in, claiming to have photographic proof that a “satanic portal” has opened over the White House.

Stone—who was convicted by a jury on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction in relation to special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election—claims to have become a dedicated Christian because God used Trump to pardon him for his crimes. In this capacity, Stone claims to have developed a new appreciation for the importance of waging “spiritual warfare” through prayer.

Stone asserted that a friend had sent him photos showing a “satanic portal” appearing over the White House after President Joe Biden took office, and so he reached out to conspiracy theorist and “prophet” Robin Bullock to arrange an appearance on “Elijah Streams” so he could share the startling news and photos.

“We who believe, we can close the portal, but we can only close it through prayer,” Stone declared. “Massive prayer, millions of Christians praying to close the portal.”

“It’s like a swirling cauldron,” Stone said of the portal. “I’ve tried to find some natural explanation: a reflection or an aerostat balloon for weather. No. I sent a personal friend down there—he thought I was crazy—I said, ‘Do me a favor, go down there, use a regular digital camera and see what you see.'”

At that point, the images were displayed on screen.

“There you can see it,” Stone proclaimed. “It’s very, very clear. It doesn’t move, day or night. It’s harder to see during the day, but you see it at night. And I’m absolutely convinced about the inherent evil of what’s going on in the White House, what’s going on in the country, and I think it’s imperative that people know about this, that people of good faith and Christians know about this, and we begin a national, essentially a prayer assault to close the portal.”

“We were born for this moment,” Stone continued. “I’ve been preparing for this moment for my entire life without even knowing it. I just thought I was a political warrior. But this is no longer a war in the political realm, and I do know how it comes out because I know how the Bible comes out. I don’t know exactly what the plan is, but I do know that closing this portal is crucial to victory. I want others to talk about it. I want others to see it. … This is not some practical joke. This isn’t some conspiracy theory. I’m absolutely convinced that this is demonic. It is a satanic portal. It is access to this Earth by those who are evil, and only by closing it will we be successful in saving this nation under God.”