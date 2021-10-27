Roger Stone Declares That ‘God Himself Gave Donald Trump the Strength and the Courage and the Wisdom to Pardon Me’

The Real America’s Voice network held a “Save America Town Hall” at right-wing pastor Greg Locke’s church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Monday night. Right-wing “dirty trickster” Roger Stone was among the speakers at the event, where he proclaimed that God gave former President Donald Trump “the strength and the courage and the wisdom” to pardon him.

In 2019, Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction in relation to special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In 2020, Trump pardoned Stone, his longtime friend.

On Monday, Stone credited God with giving Trump the “courage” to pardon him just days before he was to begin serving his 40-month prison sentence.

“Let’s be very clear,” Stone declared. “God himself gave Donald Trump the strength and the courage and the wisdom to pardon me. On the morning I was arrested—at 6:06 in the morning—the night before I’d fallen asleep reading the Bible. And when I heard the pounding on the door, I looked down, and the Bible was open to Psalms 16:8: ‘I will not be shaken.'”

“Pastors … and so many others told me to put my faith in God and that the Lord would deliver me,” Stone boasted. “And he has delivered me from my persecutors. Praise Jesus. All glory to God.”