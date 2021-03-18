‘Prophet’ Jeff Jansen Says the Military Will Remove Biden and Reinstate Trump by the end of April

Jeff Jansen, a self-proclaimed “prophet” who leads Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube program Tuesday, where he proclaimed that the military will remove President Joe Biden from office by the end of April and reinstall former President Donald Trump in the White House.

Jansen is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election and who now adamantly refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong even though Biden has been in office for nearly two months.

Since the election, Jansen has insisted that the United States is currently under martial law as the military plots how to remove Biden and reinstate Trump as president, which Jansen asserted would happen by June. But Jansen has now moved up the date, declaring that Trump will be back in the Oval Office by the end of April.

“You have to realize that what’s taken place in our nation has been a hostile takeover,” Jansen said. “And just because there was a fake inauguration, and that’s exactly what it was, a fake inauguration for optics and for posture, let them have their day in the sun. … President Trump has never conceded, he never agreed to anything, he never stepped away, never conceded. He basically stepped aside momentarily while things are being sorted out.”

“He stepped aside, he never conceded, and the last defense is [the] military,” Jansen continued. “Actually, the military is in control right now and they’ve already made their determination. Now it’s about execution. Now it’s about returning civil power after … the rightly, duly elected president from this past election comes forward and they expose the corruption, there will be civil power restored to the United States and that president will be Donald J. Trump.”

“Watch what the Lord does,” Jansen declared. “I would be surprised if things don’t happen by the end of April.”