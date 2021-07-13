Kat Kerr, Hank Kunneman, and ‘The Hand of God’

Self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel last Wednesday, where she claimed to have seen the “hand of God” appear in the sky during the fireworks display that took place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Independence Day. Kerr claimed that the appearance of the “hand of God” in the sky was confirmation of fellow “prophet” Hank Kunneman’s prophecy that a “divine shift” would take place on Fourth of July, resulting in former President Donald Trump being restored to the White House.

Kerr urged everyone to watch the second service held at Kunneman’s Lord of Hosts church in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 4 during which, she claimed, Kunneman had told his congregation to “watch for the hand of God to show up” that day. Despite the fact that Kunneman actually said nothing of the sort during that service, Kerr insisted that she had seen the “hand of God” appear in the sky that very night, which she claimed was confirmation of Kunneman’s “prophecy.”

Kerr said that she had taken photos and video of the “hand of God,” but she did not show them during the Elijah Streams program last Wednesday. She did, however, send an image to Kunneman, who held a “Prophetic Pulse” gathering at his church last Wednesday night where he displayed the photo for his congregants to see.

“God said, ‘Look for my finger,'” Kunneman claimed while showing the photo. “Why would he lie?”