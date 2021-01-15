Johnny Enlow Says the College Football National Championship Game Is Prophetic Confirmation Trump Will Remain President

Johnny Enlow, a right-wing pastor and QAnon conspiracy theorist, appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel Thursday, where he declared that the outcome of the college football national championship game was a prophetic sign that President Donald Trump will remain in office.

Despite the fact that Trump’s term is set to end in less than a week, Enlow claims to have found a message from God hidden in the final score of Monday’s national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State, which Alabama won by a score of 52-24.

Enlow said that when the game began, he fully expected the final score to contain the number 45, which he said would be a prophetic sign regarding Trump, who is the 45th president of the United States.

Though there was no 45 in the final score, Enlow nevertheless found prophetic significance in the score when he saw it displayed on ESPN as “Ohio State 24 – 52 Alabama.”

To Enlow, the number 45 surrounded by two 2s was a clear sign from God that Trump is going to serve a second term.

“It’s a 45 with a 2 on either side,” Enlow declared. “Forty-five was not put in there for one term, he was put in there for two terms. It’s a confirmation on either side. There is a two on either side. … The 45 was there right in the middle, so that was another confirmation of the Lord saying, ‘I’m putting Trump in a second term, and it’s not later, it’s back-to-back, it’s right now.'”