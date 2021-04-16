Rick Wiles Says the US Is Under the Control of ‘Satanic Zionists’

On Wednesday’s edition of his “TruNews” program, radical right-wing conspiracy theorist and End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles declared that the United States is under the control of “Satanic Zionists.”

Wiles, who is deeply anti-Semitic and dedicates many of his TruNews programs to railing against Israel and Jews, has been a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an ardent defender of Russia for years. So when he saw reports that the U.S. was thinking about sending warships to the Black Sea as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, Wiles knew exactly who was to blame.

“The reason the ruling deep state of America hates the Russian people and wants to destroy them?” Wiles said. “It is the satanic Zionist power that overthrew the Russian government in 1917, did a human blood sacrifice of the Romanov family—a satanic ritual where they slaughtered the Romanovs, it was a satanic blood sacrifice—that same group of satanists that overthrew the Russian people in 1917, that’s what controls America today.”

“That spirit right there is what is destroying the United States of America, destroying our freedom, destroying our culture, that spirit right there,” Wiles bellowed. “That’s what’s making war against Russia. They overthrew it, they got free, they got out from under its bondage. And so who is under its bondage now? The American people. We’re under the bondage of that same satanic spirit.”

“Who is always attacking us?” Wiles asked his co-hosts. “The Zionists. There’s nobody else attacking me. Zionists. It’s not every Jewish person, it’s the Zionists, it’s the satanic Zionists. They are satanic. Old Henry Kissinger is one of them, old Alan Greenspan is one of them. Who has weakened America? Greenspan and Kissinger. Now they want war with Russia because the Russian people got free of their chains and bondage and returned to Christ. That’s what it’s about. The Russian people returned to Christ.”