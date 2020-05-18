Rick Wiles Will Be Heading ‘Underground’ Any Day Now

In August of 2019, End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles announced that he, his family, and his ministry would all go “underground” by the end of the year in order to avoid “the wave of bloodshed” he predicted was coming in America, during which he said Christians would be murdered during a massive nationwide purge.

Wiles has a long history of making bold declarations that he never follows through on, like when he renounced his American citizenship and vowed to flee the country after the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality in 2015, or when he announced his plans to end his nightly television program and begin producing a radio program only for subscribers last year.

Despite the fact that Wiles apparently still holds his U.S. citizenship and continues to produce his nightly “TruNews” television program from his Vero Beach, Florida, studio, he nevertheless insists that he has followed through on his plan to head underground.

“At the beginning of 2019, I told our TruNews audience that this ministry would go underground by the end of 2019 and I stand by that,” Wiles said. “When January came in 2020, there were of course the critics online who said, ‘Well, Rick Wiles, he prophesied he was going to go underground by the end of 2019, and there he is, he’s still there, and I see him, and he’s not underground.’ Well, they don’t know what steps I took. They don’t know, OK? Because I spent 2019 getting ready because the Lord said, ‘You’ll be going underground by the end of 2019.’ We did, internally, start to go underground in 2019.”