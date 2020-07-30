Rick Wiles No Longer Believes COVID-19 Is an End Times Plague, But Rather a Democratic/Communist Conspiracy

When the COVID-19 virus began to spread around the world earlier this year, virulent anti-Semite, bigot, and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles was quick to declare that it was a plague sent by God to purge the world of sin as the Last Days approached.

For months, Wiles repeatedly insisted that a “death angel” was sweeping across the globe and that an End Times plague was targeting those who opposed Christianity.

As time passed and the end of the world didn’t arrive, Wiles quietly abandoned his apocalyptic rhetoric in favor of spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the virus, as he did again on his “TruNews” program last night when he asserted that Democrats had worked with the Chinese government to spread the virus in order to wreck the American economy and defeat President Donald Trump in November’s election.

“The economy of the United States was red hot,” Wiles said. “They knew they could not defeat him with that economy. The only way to defeat him was to destroy the economy, meaning put millions of people out of work, cause suffering. Do I believe that the Democrats actually conspired with China to do it? Yes. Yes, I do. I believe that they’re that evil and diabolical.”

“Anybody that would support the murder of babies is certainly capable of destroying the economy of a nation,” he continued. “Once you go down that road that you support killing babies, and you support same-sex marriage, and you start going down that line of rebellion, you’re capable of doing anything. There are no limits of what you would do, so why do we rule out the idea that they would conspire with China to destroy the American economy? That’s exactly what I believe that they did.”