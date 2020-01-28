Rick Wiles: The Coronavirus Is an End Times Plague Sent by God to Purge the World of Sin

End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles closed out his TruNews program last night by warning that the outbreak of the coronavirus is a plague sent by God to purge the world of sin as the Last Days approach.

Wiles, who made similar wild predictions during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, said that his “spirit bears witness that this is a genuine plague that is coming upon the Earth, and God is about to purge a lot of sin off this planet.”

“Plagues are one of the last steps of judgment,” he warned, saying that China is a “godless communist government” and the United States is not much better.

“Look at the spiritual rebellion that is in this country, the hatred of God, the hatred of the Bible, the hatred of righteousness,” Wiles said. “Just vile, disgusting people in this country now, transgendering little children, perverting them. Look at the rapes, and the sexual immorality, and the filth on our TVs and our movies.”

“Folks, the Death Angel may be moving right now across the planet,” he continued. “This is the time to get right with God … The blood of Jesus Christ will protect you. Do not fear. If you are living right for God, if the blood of Jesus Christ is on you, you have no reason to fear this Death Angel. But those of you who are opposing the church of God, mocking God, attacking his servants, you’d better wise up because there is a Death Angel on the loose right now, and you are going to get an attitude adjustment.”