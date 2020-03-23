Rick Wiles Says Coronavirus Death of LGBTQ Lawyer Is a Sign of God’s Judgment

A 57-year-old lawyer died of the COVID-19 coronavirus last week, and End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles said on Friday’s night episode of his “TruNews” program that the death was a sign of God’s judgment because the man was reportedly a longtime board member of the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York.

Wiles, a virulent anti-Semite, bigot, and conspiracy theorist whose TruNews network nevertheless regularly receives White House press credentials, cited the death of Richard E. Weber as proof that the coronavirus outbreak is an End Times plague sent by God.

“He was a senior lawyer for the LGBT Bar Association of New York,” Wiles said. “The lawyers who sue churches, the lawyers who sue ministries … one of their senior lawyers for the gay rights movement died today in New York City of the coronavirus. There is a judgment, I’m telling you, a plague is underway. Get under the blood of Jesus Christ. Do not be in opposition to the Lord Jesus Christ and his church!”

“There is a plague underway,” Wiles added. “There is a death angel across the world, and your only safety is in Christ.”