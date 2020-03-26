Rick Wiles Says God Is Spreading the Coronavirus in Synagogues as Punishment for Opposing Jesus

Virulent anti-Semite, bigot, and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles used his”TruNews” program last night to warn Israel that it was seeing outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus in connection with synagogues because God was sending a plague on the Jews for opposing Jesus Christ.

Wiles, who is deeply anti-Semitic and dedicates many of his TruNews programs to railing against Israel and Jews yet still regularly receives White House press credentials, seized on reports that synagogues in Israel would be closing in an effort to fight to spread of the coronavirus. And even though Christian churches in America have likewise been hot spots of coronavirus outbreaks, Wiles aimed his warning squarely at Jews.

“Stay out of those things,” Wiles said of the synagogues. “There’s a plague in them. God’s dealing with false religions. God’s dealing with those who oppose his son, Jesus Christ. He’s dealing with the forces of Antichrist. There is a plague moving upon the Earth right now, and the people that are going into the synagogues are coming out with the virus.”

“It’s spreading in Israel through the synagogues,” Wiles continued. “God is spreading it in your synagogues! You are under judgment because you oppose his son, Jesus Christ. That is why you have a plague in your synagogues. Repent and believe on the name of Jesus Christ, and the plague will stop.”