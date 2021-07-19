Rick Wiles Advocates Civil War to Put Down Biden’s ‘Communist Revolution’

Radical right-wing conspiracy theorist and End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles used his “TruNews” program Friday to call for a civil war to put down the “communist revolution” supposedly being carried out by the Biden administration.

Wiles, a virulent anti-Semite, bigot, and conspiracy theorist whose TruNews network regularly received White House press credentials from the Trump administration, has in recent years openly and repeatedly advocated for violence against his perceived political enemies. Outraged by the administration’s efforts to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitation and the spread of right-wing disinformation about the vaccines, Wiles declared on Friday that if conservatives don’t fight back, they will soon “end up in a concentration camp, and after that, you’re going to end up in a grave.”

“Let’s stop being nice about these people,” Wiles said. “These are not good people. They’re not good people. They’re evil, and they’re wicked, and they want us dead.”

“Let’s meet at Gettysburg [and] get this over with,” he added. “That bunch of sissified lefties would never come out and meet real men. Never. They’re cowards. They’re a bunch of cowards that never would come out and face real men. They’ll never do it. They’re nothing but stinking cowards. I’m fed up with putting up with their crap.”

“I’m a free man. I live in a free country,” Wiles continued. “We ought to be ashamed that we’re allowing these cowards to take our country. We don’t want to be inconvenienced with putting down a communist revolution. It’s here, and if the people don’t do something very, very soon, you’re going to end up in a concentration camp, and after that, you’re going to end up in a grave.”