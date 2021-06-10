Anti-Vaxxer Rick Wiles Blames Chinese Agents for His COVID-19 Infection

End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles returned to his “TruNews” program Wednesday night for the first time since being hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.

True to form, Wiles, who has spent the last year spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the virus and vaccine, returned to the air to claim that he had been deliberately infected by the “medical mafia” for exposing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s supposed collusion with the Chinese government to create the virus and unleash the pandemic.

“There is a medical mafia in this country,” a noticeably hoarse and thinner Wiles said. “I’m suggesting the CCP agents in America struck at me because I am calling for Fauci to be arrested and interrogated.”

“I mean this with all my heart,” Wiles continued. “If the China Communist Party is not stopped, most Americans may be dead in the next five years. Think about what I just said: a systematic, genocidal plan to exterminate the American population over the next five years through a variety of biological weapons and vaccines, to the point that there’s hardly anybody remaining alive in the country. China is deliberately exterminating the American population for the purpose of migrating hundreds of millions of Chinese settlers to North America.”