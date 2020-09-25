Rick Wiles Thanks God That Special Forces Will Hunt Down and Kill ‘Right Wing Watch Commies’

On last night’s episode of his “TruNews” program, End Times broadcaster and right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles thanked God for the fact that the U.S. Special Forces are supposedly getting ready to hunt down and shoot “Right Wing Watch commies.”

Pointing to a video celebrating the Special Forces posted on Twitter by the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Wiles claimed it was a coded announcement that such forces were about to be “deployed domestically” to prevent a communist takeover of the United States

“They’re going to be deployed domestically,” Wiles said. “Antifa and other communist groups are going to be declared domestic terrorists financed by foreign powers. And they’re going to be hunted down and shot by special forces.”

“All I can say is, ‘Thank God, it’s finally going to happen,'” Wiles added. “Get the job done.”

“I think the special forces are going to go into action, and there’s a lot of guys that are not on active duty right now who are going to be called up to join the fight,” Wiles said. “And all these little antifa commies and Black Lives Matter commies and Right Wing Watch commies and all these little commies are going to be hunted down by special forces and shot and killed.”