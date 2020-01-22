Virulent Anti-Semite Rick Wiles Has Once Again Received White House Press Credentials

As we have noted several times before, right-wing conspiracy theorist and End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles is deeply anti-Semitic and dedicates many of his TruNews programs to railing against Israel and Jews. Despite this, Wiles and his network still regularly receive press credentials from the Trump administration to join the White House press corps in covering international events.

Most recently, Wiles and his TruNews team turned up at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where President Donald Trump delivered a speech and hobnobbed with world leaders.

This is the same Wiles who, last November, dedicated an entire program to declaring that the effort to impeach Trump was a “Jew coup” that will eventually lead to a “purge” in which millions of Christian are killed.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said during the program. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast … This is a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States and it’s beyond removing Donald Trump, it’s removing you and me. That’s what’s at the heart of it. You have been taken over by a Jewish cabal. The church of Jesus Christ, you’re next. Get it through your head! They’re coming for you. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

Despite Wiles’ virulent anti-Semitism, he and his network were again invited to cover the World Economic Forum and last night’s TruNews program featured Wiles along with co-hosts Edward Szall and Doc Burkhart broadcasting from the event and thanking Trump and the White House for inviting them.

“We just want to thank President Trump and the White House for extending the invitation to be here,” Wiles said. “Your TruNews team was sitting in the audience, very close to the stage. We got to see the president up close, hear the entire speech, and we’re again just honored that we are here. The White House has treated all of the media with a lot of respect and professionalism and courtesy.”

“We are honored to be here representing the Kingdom of Heaven and our king, Jesus Christ,” Wiles added. “Almighty God’s favor is on TruNews.”