Trump to Appear on Christian Nationalist ‘FlashPoint’ Program Tonight

Former President Donald Trump granted a one-on-one interview to the Christian nationalist “FlashPoint” program that will air this evening on The Victory Channel.

The Victory Channel launched its “FlashPoint” program ahead of the 2020 elections, to rally Christian conservatives to vote for Republican candidates and Trump in particular.

The Victory Channel is a television network founded by televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who had been an ardent Trump supporter throughout his term in office. Copeland mobilized his network to support Trump throughout the 2020 election, an effort that went into overdrive when Trump lost.

“FlashPoint” played a key role in spreading lies about the 2020 election and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with host Gene Bailey regularly welcoming right-wing “prophets” and evangelists like Lance Wallnau, Hank Kunneman, and Mario Murillo on to the program, where they steadfastly refuse to accept the election results.

Murillo, for example, openly declared in November 2020 that he “will never accept” that Joe Biden is president and that Christians “cannot accept the results of this election.” He even went so far as to warn that any Christian who accepts Biden’s presidency will be judged by God.

“God is going to judge you,” Murillo proclaimed. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is a test.”

Not to be outdone, Kunneman used a “FlashPoint” program the following month to declare that admitting that Biden won the election is “grievous to God,” insisting that “in the eyes of God, [Biden’s presidency] doesn’t exist because God is not putting a man into an elected office as president in this nation based on crime and fraud.”

The adulation showered on Trump by the “FlashPoint” program has paid dividends in the past, with Trump having called in to the show on multiple occasions, and the program providing Trump with access to its ardent fan base. But that relationship appears to have gotten a lot closer lately, as Bailey was down at Mar-a-Lago Monday to conduct a one-on-one interview with Trump that will air during tonight’s episode.

Bailey has made no secret of the fact that it is his mission to mobilize conservative Christians to “take over the world.”

The Christian nationalist program “FlashPoint” is holding an event in Florida next month to train right-wing Christians how to take over local school boards: “That sounds like we’re trying to take over the world? Yes, we are. I fully admit that. That’s exactly what we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/U4cc4bkCVw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 18, 2023

The “FlashPoint” program has been intensely committed to Trump since it was launched to support his campaign in 2020 and has only grown more so in the years since. With Trump having announced that he is running for president again in 2024 and Gene Bailey now securing the opportunity to interview Trump in person, the ties between the GOP front-runner, the program, and its audience of right-wing Christian voters will likely only deepen.