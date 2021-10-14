Election Conspiracy Theorist Eric Metaxas Says Biden’s Election Was ‘A Satanic Usurpation’

Right-wing radio host Eric Metaxas is an adamant election conspiracy theorist who was booted from YouTube earlier this year for relentlessly pushing the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Metaxas, who conveniently ignores every bit of information that debunks his false narrative, appeared on the “FlashPoint” program, which airs on Kenneth Copeland’s The Victory Channel, Tuesday night, where he called the election of President Joe Biden a “satanic usurpation” and vowed never to accept the results, likening it someone having “raped and killed somebody I love.”

“Should we just give up on the election?” host Gene Bailey facetiously asked. “Is that what you think?”

“You know, if somebody raped and killed somebody I love, I’m not the kind of guy that says, ‘You know what? Hey, we all make mistakes. Let it go,'” Metaxas replied. “Once that person is in jail, I might go and pray with that person. But I will not sleep until that person is found and put behind bars.”

“I believe [the election] was stolen,” he continued. “But let’s say it wasn’t. I want to know, I want to be convinced, and I want every American to be convinced that our election processes are absolutely transparent. And when people tell you to, ‘Shut up, move along,’ that is a big red flag [that] they’re hiding something.”

“Somebody is hiding something,” Metaxas insisted. “They don’t want us to know what happened. If we don’t fight all the way to the end to make sure that we know who was elected and what went wrong and who cheated, who are the traitors, who were the Benedict Arnolds—by the way, whoever did this, whoever is behind this, they make Benedict Arnold look like George Washington. This is a satanic usurpation of we the people.”