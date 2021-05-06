Hank Kunneman Says God Will Reward Those Who Continue to Believe the Prophets Who Guaranteed Trump’s Reelection

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman was a guest on the “Flashpoint” program Tuesday night, where he continued to insist that God is testing Christians to see which ones will continue to trust the “prophets” who guaranteed Donald Trump’s reelection in the 2020 election. Those who continue to do so, he said, “are going to be rewarded.”
After repeating his claim that he was told by God in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that he would “raise up a president [from New York City] who will bring this nation back on course and this president will be given two terms,” Kunneman asserted that the presidency of Joe Biden is a test of faith for believers.
“God has not changed his mind,” Kunneman said. “President Trump won. The nation is now in a place where we are being tested.”
“God is going to fulfill what he has spoken through the prophets,” he continued. “There are some prophets that have backed off, they’re not pressing in. And the prophets that will, the believers that continue to press in are the ones are going to be rewarded in this day. … These that are criticizing the prophets are going to see that they were, in fact, right.”
Kunneman then proceeded to prophesy:
“Do not think for a moment,” says the living God, “that I am not working or that I have been silent. I have allowed Hell to make it appear as though they have won and they are winning. And they have been wringing their hands, they have been celebrating.” But God says, “Great fear is even in the very bowels of Hell, and those who are cooperating with evil. Why are they afraid? It is because of what I am in the process of doing and what I will do, that I will bring an independence day to this nation. I will deliver it. I will set it free.”
And God says, “What I do shall take you through the summer months and even into the fall. And throughout this year, that what I have promised and what I have declared 2021—W-O-N—shall be the fulfillment of your battles, and there shall be spoils of this battle that shall be given unto this nation.” And God says, “I am not done with President Trump. This is even part of the Great Awakening that shall cause men’s mouths to fall open, and those who have reported even upon the news and have attacked and been part of the lies. They too shall see and be awakened that I am the God that shall step in, and I am the Lord that shall bring great things. Yes, great cancellations, great removals, and great good things shall begin to swiftly come, for many have looked at the 104 days and they say, ‘Surely there is no hope for the future of this nation.” God says, “I laugh at that.”
“Do you understand that even as the Son of God went in the temple and overthrew the tables, I will do the same with the silly legislation? I will do the same with the agenda that they have tried to bring in this time, and I will throw it out because I have promised to give this nation to the children and to my son. And to the honor of this nation that has pledged their allegiance for generations, I pledge my honor in return,” says a living God. “So get ready. There shall be a derailment, and this shall be a sign. Even the insects shall come and be a distraction, but do not be moved by these things, for I will move my hand swiftly and quickly, and I will bring a great return, and a celebration shall come upon this nation and upon the nations of the Earth. And men shall even say, ‘We did not think it would happen, but it has happened before us,’ and those that have been in strife, when they see the truth, when they see the evidence, and when they see the good they will put their swords down and a unity shall come among my people in the church, but it shall come even upon this nation, that great healing shall be brought forth.” So the Lord says, “The days are not prolonged. They are in process. Get ready, for you will see my hand and you will say, ‘Look at what the Lord has done.'”