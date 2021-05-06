Hank Kunneman Says God Will Reward Those Who Continue to Believe the Prophets Who Guaranteed Trump’s Reelection

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman was a guest on the “Flashpoint” program Tuesday night, where he continued to insist that God is testing Christians to see which ones will continue to trust the “prophets” who guaranteed Donald Trump’s reelection in the 2020 election. Those who continue to do so, he said, “are going to be rewarded.”

After repeating his claim that he was told by God in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that he would “raise up a president [from New York City] who will bring this nation back on course and this president will be given two terms,” Kunneman asserted that the presidency of Joe Biden is a test of faith for believers.

“God has not changed his mind,” Kunneman said. “President Trump won. The nation is now in a place where we are being tested.”

“God is going to fulfill what he has spoken through the prophets,” he continued. “There are some prophets that have backed off, they’re not pressing in. And the prophets that will, the believers that continue to press in are the ones are going to be rewarded in this day. … These that are criticizing the prophets are going to see that they were, in fact, right.”

Kunneman then proceeded to prophesy: