‘Nix 46’: Hank Kunneman Says Acknowledging Biden’s Win Is ‘Grievous to God’

Right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman appeared on The Victory Channel’s “Flashpoint” program Tuesday night, where he lashed out at conservative politicians and pastors who have acknowledged that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and that Joe Biden will become president.

Since the election, Kunneman, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” has become increasingly defensive over the fact that he had repeatedly prophesied that Trump would be reelected. As such, he continues to insist that his prophecies were accurate, attack those who have acknowledged that Trump lost for supposedly being disobedient to God, and assert that God will never allow Biden to become the 46th president of the United States.

Kunneman kicked off his argument by likening the battle over the election results to the biblical story of the Israelites crossing the Red Sea while fleeing from the Egyptians, who he bizarrely asserted were “a communist enemy.”

“Listen, Israel had to stand,” Kunneman said. “When they were on the very beach of the Red Sea and there was a pursuing enemy—a communist enemy from the left—pursuing this nation, and they had to learn how to stand in the midst of warfare. We are not only in a spiritual war, but we are at war with foreign agencies, entities that are trying to steal, and those in our nation, trying to steal our future.”

“God is watching right now,” he continued. “I want to give you the word from Heaven. God is looking from the throne room and he is saying, ‘Who is conceding and who is standing strong, believing me, God, that I will and I can turn this thing around and I’m exposing fraud and crime?’ And so the longer this plays out, the more the truth is going to be revealed and it’s exactly what God wants.”

“What’s alarming to my spirit, and I believe grievous to God—now listen to me, preacher, if you’re watching, listen to me, politician, if you’re watching—why are you conceding when the majority of true Americans want honesty and integrity, and we did not get that in this election?” Kunneman asked. “We demand truth. We demand integrity. We’ve just recently had national figures, preachers, politicians—especially preachers—that are getting on and congratulating 46 that does not exist. Nix 46. In the eyes of God, it doesn’t exist because God is not putting a man into an elected office as president in this nation based on crime and fraud.”