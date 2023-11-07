Three AZ GOP Leaders Appear on Bigoted Christian Nationalist ‘CrossTalk’ Program

Three Arizona Republican officials appeared on a far-right program hosted by racist Christian nationalists on Monday night.

In Florida for the premier of right-wing propagandist Dinesh D’Souza’s latest film, which took place at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property last week, Arizona state Sens. Wendy Rogers and Justine Wadsack and Maricopa County Republican Party Chairman Craig Berland made time to appear on the “CrossTalk” program, hosted by racist conspiracy theorists Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke.

Witzke, a white nationalist who served as the Delaware Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020, and Szall met when both worked for antisemitic conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles at his “TruNews” network. After both were fired, they teamed up launch CrossTalk, which they subsequently used as a platform from which to spread bigotry, conspiracy theories, and Christian nationalism.

Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke unleash a bigoted rant over the news that Dave Rubin and his husband are expecting children: "The only thing they can reproduce and create is more debauchery. And AIDS." pic.twitter.com/c2LXJR8svI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 18, 2022

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, has nothing but praise for Putin and "his Christian nationalist nation": "I identify more with Putin's Christian values than I do with Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/oQ2nhlVGCR — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 24, 2022

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, says the U.S. is "just drifting farther and farther away from God" and longs for the nation to be liberated by Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/QXc6s3KS2s — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 22, 2023

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, is now a flat Earther: "I haven't seen [a round Earth]. I don't trust anything I don't see anymore. If I haven't seen it myself, I don't believe it." pic.twitter.com/0MJfhsCKjm — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 16, 2023

Patrick Howley and Lauren Witzke declare that things like "1776: The Musical" and "The Little Mermaid" are being "blackwashed": "What is happening to my country? This is horrible. This is a mockery. It's just a humiliation ritual. … They make it Black and gay." pic.twitter.com/WPMGIlZ4bE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 20, 2023

A helpful reminder from Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke that America First activists are not fans of democracy and want to see the U.S. transformed into an authoritarian theocracy: "Theocratic kingdom of Heaven, baby, here on Earth. Let's do it." pic.twitter.com/GwozpCfr3i — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 3, 2022

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, claims to have fallen deathly ill after being around someone who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, asserting that they had "shed" the "bioweapon" onto her: "I'm not crazy." pic.twitter.com/OYXhcXsZjH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 8, 2023

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, believes that last weekend's deadly tornado outbreak was due to "weather modification": "I truly believe in weather modification. I believe that this was very evil." pic.twitter.com/W2tVqPHFGQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2021

In recent years, Sen. Rogers has developed close ties to Witzke and others in the far-right America First movement, which is headed by racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes. In fact, Rogers delivered a prerecorded message at a Fuentes event in 2022 in which she heaped praise on Fuentes and his racist, antisemitic followers, declaring them to be “the future” of the far-right movement that will save the nation.