Three AZ GOP Leaders Appear on Bigoted Christian Nationalist ‘CrossTalk’ Program

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 7, 2023 2:26 pm

Three Arizona Republican officials appeared on a far-right program hosted by racist Christian nationalists on Monday night.

In Florida for the premier of right-wing propagandist Dinesh D’Souza’s latest film, which took place at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property last week, Arizona state Sens. Wendy Rogers and Justine Wadsack and Maricopa County Republican Party Chairman Craig Berland made time to appear on the “CrossTalk” program, hosted by racist conspiracy theorists Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke.

Witzke, a white nationalist who served as the Delaware Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020, and Szall met when both worked for antisemitic conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles at his “TruNews” network. After both were fired, they teamed up launch CrossTalk, which they subsequently used as a platform from which to spread bigotry, conspiracy theories, and Christian nationalism.

In recent years, Sen. Rogers has developed close ties to Witzke and others in the far-right America First movement, which is headed by racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes. In fact, Rogers delivered a prerecorded message at a Fuentes event in 2022 in which she heaped praise on Fuentes and his racist, antisemitic followers, declaring them to be “the future” of the far-right movement that will save the nation.

