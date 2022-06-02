Lauren Witzke Says Uvalde Shooting Was ‘A Federal Operation’ to Prevent Hispanics From Supporting the GOP

Lauren Witzke—a Russia-loving white nationalist and conspiracy theorist who was the Delaware Republican Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020—claimed that the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 teachers and children were killed was “a federal operation” to prevent Hispanic voters from supporting Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

During Tuesday’s “CrossTalk News” program, Witzke and her bigoted and racist co-host Edward Szall discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde, with Witzke declaring that it had been “organized and operated” by the government.

“So, of course I think about the conspiracy behind all of it,” Witzke said. “What do they gain from this, besides the gun control push? Hispanics are starting to vote Republican and conservative. They specifically targeted a school in an area that is majority Hispanic—it’s essentially Mexico is what it is—and they went specifically for a Hispanic district. Murdered 19 [children]. Of course, if this was a false flag or [the shooter] was an MKUltra, there was a reason behind this because they’re watching as the Hispanics are starting to lean more conservative.”

“These people are crazy,” she continued. “The midterms are coming up, and there’s no limit to how far they’ll go. There’s no limit to how far they’ll go to change the public narrative on things. I think it was multifaceted. Of course, it was a federal operation in order to implement gun control; now even the GOP is fighting for it, Fox News is calling for it. Not one inch. Do not give them one inch because they’ll take the whole thing. It is a warning now, and I know it’s very sad, and I know it’s awful, but also all this stuff is organized and operated.”