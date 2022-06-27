Nick Fuentes Says SCOTUS Ruling Overturning Roe Shows Why People ‘That Don’t Serve Jesus’ Cannot Hold Public Office

When the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last Friday, reversing 50 years of precedent by eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, far-right activists celebrated the fact that the court had powerfully boosted their efforts to impose their radical Christian nationalist agenda on the nation.

On Friday night, white nationalist Nick Fuentes dedicated his livestream to explicitly making that case, declaring that the United States must be governed by “Christian law” and that Jewish people should not be allowed to serve in government.

Fuentes, who in addition to be racist and misogynistic, is also deeply antisemitic, took aim at the concept of the United States being a “Judeo-Christian” nation, insisting that America is strictly a “Christian nation” and that people “that don’t serve Jesus Christ” should not be allowed to hold public office.

“Catholics were put on the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Jews stood in the way,” Fuentes said. “Let me ask you this: Who was the last justice that died to make this happen? Not to be glib about it, but who is the last justice to die? Who is the last Jew that was replaced with a Catholic on the Supreme Court that allowed abortion to be overturned? Because guess what, if Ruth Bader Ginsburg—who was a Jew on the Supreme Court—if she didn’t die last year so that Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic woman, could be appointed in her place, Roe v. Wade would still be the law of the land. Think about that.”

“Now you tell me that this is a Judeo-Christian country,” Fuentes continued. “Now you tell me that this is a Judeo-Christian movement. You tell me that it doesn’t matter that you have a lot of these Jewish people in government. Tell me that it doesn’t matter after a decision like this. Tell me that with a straight face; that it doesn’t matter that we had a court that had four Jewish people on it and we subtract one Jewish woman and increase one Catholic woman and now Roe v. Wade is overturned and 100 million Americans will live in states with no abortion because of that change.”

“Tell me religion doesn’t matter,” he stated. “Tell me that this dispute between Judeo and Christian doesn’t matter. It absolutely matters. It makes all the difference.”

“This is why it’s Christian nationalism,” Fuentes declared. “We need a government of Christians. We need a conservative movement, a nationalist movement, led by Christians that obey the Bible and obey God and serve Jesus Christ. Tell me why we need people in government that don’t serve Jesus Christ. Is that the argument? ‘Well, here Nick, here’s why we need Jewish people in government that don’t serve Jesus.’ Sorry, you’re never going to win that argument. You’re never going to convince me that we need people in government that don’t serve Jesus Christ, the Son of God. You will never convince me of that.”

“Insofar as there’s one God, and he has one son, and there is one way to salvation, and one way to the truth, then that’s the way that the people running our society and writing the laws need to be and no other way,” Fuentes bellowed. “So this Judeo-Christian thing has got to stop. We don’t live in a Judeo-Christian country—or at least if we do, we no longer want to live in that country. We want to live in a Christian country. We want to live in a Christian country with Christian rulers and Christian legislators and Christian judges and Christian law and Christians. And Jewish people can be here, but they can’t make our laws.”