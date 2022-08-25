Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Upright Citizens Brigade

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 25, 2022 5:15 pm
  • Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke believe that being Christian nationalists means they are “the most upstanding citizens in this country.”
  • Ali Alexander is threatening to “sit out 2024.”
  • Laura Loomer is refusing to accept her loss in the Republican primary, declaring that “I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida’s 11th District, and everyone knows it,” and vowing to harass Rep. Dan Webster “until he collapses in disgrace.”
  • White nationalist Dalton Clodfelter is outraged that “undeserving minorities” are taking over the country: “There is no racism in this country. The only racism that is happening is against whites!”
  • Finally, self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock reports that God is very upset about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: “God didn’t like that. It didn’t sit well in Heaven.”

