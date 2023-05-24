Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Lauren Witzke Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Running for Senate in Delaware Again

In 2020, Republican voters in Delaware chose right-wing conspiracy theorist Lauren Witzke to be the party’s nominee in the election for a seat in the United States Senate. Witzke was a QAnon conspiracy theorist and white nationalist who then tapped an antisemitic monarchist to manage her campaign.

Witzke was summarily trounced by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons in the general election, though she continues to falsely insist that she actually won that race.

Following her loss, Witzke landed a job with antisemitic conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles as a co-host for his “TruNews” program, only to be summarily fired just a few months later.

Witzke then teamed up with bigoted racist Edward Szall, who had also recently been fired by Wiles, to launch a program called “CrossTalk News,” headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida, while also working as a producer for the far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.

Witzke has used her various platforms to promote an endless stream of white nationalism, Christian nationalism, misogyny, bigotry, and wild conspiracy theories.

Earlier this week, Delaware’s other Democratic Senator Tom Carper announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024, prompting Witzke to declare that she is “seriously considering” returning to Delaware to make another run for the Senate.

“I’m a Delaware girl,” Witzke said during Monday night’s “CrossTalk News” broadcast. “So I’m seriously considering a look at that Senate seat.”

Claiming that she “would have won” the 2020 election had she not been cheated out of victory by an “unconstitutional” election, Witzke bragged that she nevertheless “ended up getting 50,000 more votes than any Delaware Senate Republican candidate in Delaware history.” As such, Witzke believes that she is well-positioned and well-qualified to run for the Senate once again.

“I am seriously praying about it,” she said. “I’m considering it. I woke up to a bunch of text messages and calls this morning. People are asking me to run, but we will see what happens.”

In the last few years, Witzke has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and castigated the United States, declaring that she identifies “more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden” and hoping that Putin will “liberate” the U.S.

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, has nothing but praise for Putin and “his Christian nationalist nation”: “I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/oQ2nhlVGCR — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 24, 2022

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, says the U.S. is “just drifting farther and farther away from God” and longs for the nation to be liberated by Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/QXc6s3KS2s — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 22, 2023

Witzke has also relentless promoted conspiracy theorist about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine.

White nationalist Lauren Witzke, who was the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, declares that as far a she is concerned, “everybody who dies suddenly or has died suddenly, it’s a result of the [COVID-19] vaccine. It’s up to them to prove me wrong.” pic.twitter.com/2SwKoUD1TW — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 17, 2023

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, claims to have fallen deathly ill after being around someone who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, asserting that they had “shed” the “bioweapon” onto her: “I’m not crazy.” pic.twitter.com/OYXhcXsZjH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 8, 2023

Witzke also believes that the U.S. government is using “weather manipulation technology” to target and punish its domestic political enemies.

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, believes that last weekend’s deadly tornado outbreak was due to “weather modification”: “I truly believe in weather modification. I believe that this was very evil.” pic.twitter.com/W2tVqPHFGQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2021

DeAnna Lorraine, who ran for Congress in 2020, and Lauren Witzke, who was the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, agree that Hurricane Ian is the deep state using “weather manipulation technology” to punish Gov. Ron DeSantis for not enacting a vaccine mandate in Florida. pic.twitter.com/uscJuROSqP — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 30, 2022

Given Witzke’s penchant for conspiracy theories, it should come as no surprise to learn that she also believes that the Earth is flat.

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, is now a flat Earther: “I haven’t seen [a round Earth]. I don’t trust anything I don’t see anymore. If I haven’t seen it myself, I don’t believe it.” pic.twitter.com/0MJfhsCKjm — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 16, 2023

On top of all that, if Witzke does decide to run for office, she’ll have to explain why she is doing so in light of the fact that she has openly declared that allowing women to vote “was the worst thing that ever happened to America.”

Letting women vote “was the worst thing that ever happened to America,” declares Lauren Witzke, which sort of seems like an odd thing for the Delaware Republican Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020 to say. https://t.co/2q2196V5Lx pic.twitter.com/bfq3rPIVtx — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 16, 2022

