Robin Bullock Claims ‘Prophets’ Have the Power to Call Trump Back Into the White House

Right-wing pastor Robin Bullock used his church service Tuesday to urge his fellow “prophets” to come together and call former President Donald Trump back to the White House, declaring that if they will do so, “God will supernaturally move things out of the way” to allow Trump to return.

Bullock is among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election. Like many of those other “prophets,” Bullock still refuses to accept that his prophecies were wrong even though President Joe Biden has been in the White House for over a month.

“Prophetical authority has to start being used by God’s prophets,” Bullock declared. “We’ve got to come up now to another level and start speaking with authority. Not just declaring, speaking with authority. And the Lord is going to give you words to warn people and speak to people in high-ranking positions. Whether you think they’re listening or not, they’re listening.”

“The stage is set,” he continued, “but you’re going to have to pray for the rightful president, whether he wants to walk back into this or not. You must pray that he wants to do it because God won’t make him do anything. Is it his will? Yes. Is he the president? Yes. That’s why he could just walk right back in, and God will supernaturally move things out of the way.”

“Even now the rightful president, Donald J. Trump, will hold a rally, and you can tell he’s still the president,” Bullock said. “All you have to do is listen to him. He’s the president. … No matter what happens, he’s the president, and he’s supposed to walk back in that office. So call him back. Call him back. Call him back. Once he knows the prophets are calling, he’ll come.”

“We’re gonna have to start publicly talking about that he’s the president. I know they will say, ‘Really? Why would you say that in public?’ Because he is!” Bullock bellowed. “Don’t mess with us, Satan. Don’t mess with us, corrupt political regimes. Don’t mess with God’s people like that because I’m going to tell you something: If you mess with us, we’ll call him back for three terms. Don’t mess with us. You’ve never seen the power of God in action before.”