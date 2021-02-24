‘Prophet’ Jeff Jansen Claims the U.S. Is Under Martial Law as the Military Prepares to Remove Biden and Reinstate Trump

Right-wing preacher Jeff Jansen, founder of Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Donald Trump would win the 2020 election and serve a second term. Jansen, like many other “prophets,” still refuses to accept that his prophecies were wrong even though President Joe Biden has been in the White House for over a month.

Jansen, who recently prophesied that Trump will be back in office by June at the latest, appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel Tuesday, where he proclaimed that Trump is recognized as the legitimate president in Heaven and that the United States is currently under martial law as the military prepares to remove Biden from office and reinstate Trump.

“You can’t substantiate something in the natural that’s not validated in the spirit realm,” Jansen said. “And so this whole election is still going. And as a matter of fact, it’s not going, it’s just being looked at. And it’s being looked at right now—I’m not afraid to say it—we’re under military tribunals. The military is in charge of our nation right now. And there’s some people that might not like that. Well, you know, you’ll see, it’s OK.”

“The last line of defense in our Constitution,” he continued, “it comes down to the military will take control temporarily until order is restored in our nation. And they are not Democrats or Republicans, they could care less, they don’t answer to anybody. They don’t answer to a Supreme Court. They don’t answer to a would-be elect. They don’t answer to anybody. They take control of the republic to figure out the mess, and once they figure it out, once they come to a conclusion based upon their own information, then they will restore power and order back to the people. That’s their job, and that’s the last line of defense. And quite frankly, Steve, you know that’s going to happen.”