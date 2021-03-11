Johnny Enlow Says Trump Is Sitting in ‘The Presidency Seat in Heaven’

QAnon conspiracy theorist and supposed “prophet” Johnny Enlow appeared on pastor Ben Lim’s “The Breaker” YouTube program Tuesday, where he continued to insist that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and is the only legitimate president recognized in Heaven.

Enlow is among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election and now refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong even though President Joe Biden has been in the White House for nearly two months.

“President Trump is the president that has been ordained [and] nominated by the Lord,” Enlow declared. “He won over 70 percent of the vote and 49 of the 50 states. So he won. He is sanctioned in Heaven, on earth, and he’s here, but we have somebody else [in the White House].”

Enlow then likened Trump to the biblical character King David, who was anointed as king by the prophet Samuel. David initially saw the Kingdom of Israel ruled by Ish-bosheth following the death of Saul, while David ruled over Judah.

“It looked like the prophet Samuel was wrong,” Enlow said. “David was only accepted as king by Judah. Guess who’s the only ones in the body of Christ accepting President Trump is king right now? The tribe of Judah. If you can go in the spirit, if you can see what’s in Heaven, who’s sitting in the throne; go up and look at the presidency seat in Heaven, see who’s there. It ain’t Biden; it’s Trump.”