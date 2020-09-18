Johnny Enlow Marries Seven Mountains Dominionism to the QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Pastor Johnny Enlow, a leading proponent of Seven Mountains Dominionism, appeared on the “Up Front In The Prophetic” YouTube program Tuesday, where he linked Seven Mountains theology to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

Followers of Seven Mountains Dominionism believe that right-wing Christians are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of all the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to implement the will of God throughout the nation and the world. And the QAnon conspiracy theory holds that President Donald Trump is secretly battling a network of satanic pedophiles connected to prominent business, political, and entertainment influencers who are​ allegedly trafficking children.

It turns out that Enlow, who has written several books promoting Seven Mountains ideology, is also a full-blown QAnon believer and sees a direct connection between the two.

Enlow said that he had been told by God that Trump will be a “hinge of history” who will separate human history into two eras: “Before Trump” and “After Trump.”

“That means something huge is taking place that’s even bigger than what we can imagine,” Enlow said, claiming that when he got this word from God, he had not even heard of QAnon. “I gave a word. I was like, ‘You haven’t seen nothing yet. It is way deeper. The swamp runs way deeper.’ But I did it by the Spirit. I did not even have details for it, just the Lord telling me, ‘You haven’t seen anything yet. It goes way deeper.'”

After delivering that message, Enlow said that people started telling him to look into QAnon and when he did, he said “it confirmed the revelation” he had received from God.

“It connects to our overall message on the Seven Mountain Mandate,” Enlow said. “When you abandon society, or when you just don’t have a vision for the church showing up anywhere but the mountain of religion, then you essentially don’t apply salt and light to the other sectors of society. … And when you don’t occupy until He returns, there are consequences, and it allowed multi-generational deep darkness [to take control of the Seven Mountains.’]”

“What we didn’t expect was to have almost wholesale Luciferian child-sacrificing pedophiles in a worldwide network at the tops of the mountains where we were literally being run by criminals,” Enlow asserted. “And not just simple criminals—high satanic criminals.”

Enlow claimed the Trump’s presidency was “the intervention of God” and a “rescue operation from Heaven, stopping it from going any further.”