J.D. Vance Scheduled to Join Christian Nationalist Courage Tour This Weekend

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 26, 2024 12:12 pm

In 2023, self-proclaimed Christian nationalist and unabashed Trump cultist Lance Wallnau announced his intention to travel the country ahead of the 2024 elections in order to break the “demonic strongholds” in swing states that have supposedly been preventing Republicans from winning elections. Wallnau’s vision manifested itself in the form of the “Courage Tour,” a series of multi-day events during which attendees hear from religious-right activists who mobilize them politically during the daily sessions, while the evening sessions are dedicated to spiritual revival and miracle healings lead by right-wing evangelist and fellow Trump cultist Mario Murillo.

This week, Wallnau and Murillo—both of whom have have been vicious critics of Vice President Kamala Harris, declaring that she is “the devil’s choice” and that her campaign is under “demonic power”—are taking their “Courage Tour” to Pennsylvania, where they will be joined by Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Press release announcing JD Vance's appearance on The Courage Tour

While the immediate purpose of the “Courage Tour” is to reelect Trump, Wallnau revealed during a stop in Michigan earlier this year that the ultimate purpose behind the event is to prepare Christians to rule and reign when Jesus Christ returns by training them to “occupy territory now.”

This agenda is deeply rooted in Seven Mountains Dominionism, a radical theology associated with the New Apostolic Reformation that advocates having right-wing Christians control all aspects of society. Followers of Seven Mountains theology believe that they are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to implement the will of God throughout the nation and the world.

Wallnau has long been a leading promoter of Seven Mountains theology, declaring in 2022, “we want souls and we want nations.”

In 2023, Wallnau warned that God was going to start killing American political leaders in response to the arrest of Trump for falsifying business records. In the end, Trump was found guilty on all counts and God didn’t kill a single politician.

Wallnau has repeatedly praised dictators, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he lauded for clamping down on “the LGBTQ doctrine … like a good dictator does.”

Wallnau is also fond of accusing those with whom he disagrees of being under the control of demons.

On top of that, Wallnau is a right-wing anti-LBGTQ activist who regularly uses his media appearances and social media platform to make outlandish claims and spread baseless conspiracy theories.

On Saturday, the Republican vice presidential nominee will be sitting down for a town hall hosted by this man.

Tags: J.D. Vance Lance Wallnau Mario Murillo Courage Tour

