The Devil’s Choice: Lance Wallnau Melts Down Over Kamala Harris

Shorty after President Joe Biden announced that he would not be running for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, self-proclaimed Christian nationalist and unabashed Trump cultist Lance Wallnau posted a video in which he warned that Harris represents “the spirit of Jezebel in a way that will be even more ominous than Hillary [Clinton] because she’ll bring a racial component and she’s younger.”

On Tuesday, Wallnau participated in an emergency broadcast during which he delivered another unhinged attack against Harris, claiming that she is controlled by demons and is being used by the devil to destroy the nation.

“She is more radical than [former President Barack] Obama,” Wallnau said. “She’s going to stir up the race wars by playing the race card. She’s gonna stir up the gender wars by playing the woman against man. She’s going to go back and tear open the wounds in America to say Trump is an angry white racist with a dangerous MAGA movement.”

“This is what the devil’s choice is,” he declared.

“I’m a Christian and so when I say this, I say this as a Christian,” Wallnau continued. “There are certain people who are manifesting a spirit talking through them—and I’m not having a problem with the person, I’m having a problem with the demon that is talking through them—and it’s like nails on a chalkboard. She predictably says every incendiary, crazy thing that you don’t want said in public discourse that’ll stir up America. [Remember] the Civil War narrative we had months ago? This is the instrument that’ll revive it.”

Wallnau then worried that the Democrats “might haul out [Secretary of Transportation] Pete Buttigieg as their divine VP candidate” because “he looks good in a uniform and he”s ticked off all the Ivy League boxes.”

“[They’re] gonna inflate his resume as a military hero and scholar that can rival [Trump running mate Sen.] J.D. Vance in a debate,” Wallnau predicted. “And then [they’re] gonna play the intolerant Christian card, and [they’re] gonna kind of get all those homophobes exposed; the racists on Trump and the homophobe Christians with [Buttigieg]. I mean, that’s how the devil works.”

Wallnau, for his part, is current in the midst of a nationwide tour aimed at putting former President Donald Trump back in office by breaking the “demonic strongholds” in swing states that have supposedly been preventing Republicans from winning elections, all for the purpose of preparing right-wing Christians to rule and reign when Jesus Christ returns.