Lance Wallnau and Mario Murillo Say ‘Demonic Power’ Is Behind Kamala Harris’ Campaign

When the news broke last week that President Joe Biden would not be seeking reelection and had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump-loving evangelist Mario Murillo was quick to warn that “as a Christian, voting for her will be the most reckless thing you will do in your life.” Similarly, self-proclaimed Christian nationalist and unabashed Trump cultist Lance Wallnau quickly posted a video in which he warned that Harris represents “the spirit of Jezebel” and shortly thereafter proclaimed that Harris is “the devil’s choice.”

Last Friday, Murillo appeared on Wallnau’s podcast, where he baselessly asserted that Harris was chosen to be the Democratic nominee because she is “devoid of anything that could possibly get in the way of their agenda,” which is a sign that “demonic power is at work.”

“That’s why God spared Trump’s life, for such a time as this,” Murillo declared. “But he needs another miracle.”

Wallnau agreed, asserting that Harris represents “Hillary Clinton 2.0” but “with an augmented heat seeking missile capacity” to “stir up strife and civil war.” Harris, Wallnau proclaimed, is an “aggrieved female … who will paint [herself] as a black minority against a white majority.”

It is “demonic,” Wallnau warned, adding that Harris will likely pick Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as her running mate in order to make the campaign all about “racism and sexual perversion” in order to “[pierce] the heart of the vulnerable American who doesn’t want to fight those battles.”

Murillo and Wallnau are close spiritual and political allies who are currently leading a “Courage Tour” to swing states ahead of the 2024 election in order to break the “demonic strongholds” in swing states that have supposedly been preventing Republicans from winning elections. The Courage Tour consists of series of multi-day events during which attendees hear from religious-right activists who mobilize them politically during the daily sessions, while the evening sessions are dedicated to spiritual revival and miracle healing. The purpose of these events is, as Wallnau explained earlier this year, to prepare Christians to rule and reign when Jesus Christ returns by training them to “occupy territory now.” As that language suggests, Murillo and Wallnau are associated with the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation.