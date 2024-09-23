Dominionist ‘Courage Tour’ Heads to Pennsylvania in Bid to Put Unleashed Trump in Power

The Courage Tour, organized by Trump-promoting dominionists Lance Wallnau and Mario Murillo, and co-sponsored by the MAGA movement organization America First Policy Institute, rolls into Pennsylvania this week on its tour of 19 swing counties that could decide the outcome of the presidential election. The event will be held Friday night and all day Saturday in Monroeville, which is located east of Pittsburgh.

Scholar Matthew Taylor, who attended a Wisconsin stop, called the tour “the most targeted and tactical voter mobilization effort done by Christian nationalists ever,” adding that “they’re doing it hand in glove in many ways with the Trump campaign and with the apparatus of the Trump campaign through an organization like AFPI.”

Indeed, the Courage Tour exemplifies the de facto merger between the MAGA movement and dominionist Christian nationalists. AFPI, a “think tank” organized by and filled with former Trump administration officials, is an active participant in Project 2025, another example of the shared authoritarian goals of Trumpworld and the Christian nationalists who helped put Trump in power in 2016 as part of their long-term plan to take “dominion” over every sphere of influence in society. Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk has also supported the tour.

In 2023, AFPI President Brooke Rollins, a former Trump adviser who had been preparing his second-term agenda before he lost the 2020 election, held an America First Summit where she discussed AFPI’s Vision 2025, a preview of Project 2025’s plans for the aggressive use of government power to promote the far-right agenda. Rollins happily admitted that their “ideologically revolutionary” goal is to “seize control of the administrative state” as part of “an America First confrontation against anti-conservative institutions.” That echoed language used by the Heritage Foundation when it launched Project 2025 as a plan for the MAGA movement to “take the reins of government.”

The Courage Tour’s combination of tent revival-style religious rallies with political mobilization reflects the beliefs of New Apostolic Reformation figures like Wallnau and Murillo that spiritual revival will lead to political transformation of the country to bring it into alignment with their particular biblical worldview. Wallnau has said the tour’s purpose is to break “demonic strongholds” that have supposedly kept Republicans from winning elections, and to prepare Christians to rule and reign after Christ’s return by training them to “occupy territory now.” In other words, the Courage Tour is an example of NAR “spiritual warfare” in pursuit of earthly power—for Trump and for themselves.

Right Wing Watch reported that when the tour stopped in Wisconsin in July, the leader of a group called The Lion of Judah urged people to sign up to serve as election workers so that they could be in effect a “Trojan Horse” for the Christian nationalist political movement. At an earlier stop in Michigan, Christian nationalist political operative David Barton spread false Christian nationalist history.

Researcher Jenny Cohn has pointed out that Rob Pacienza, senior pastor of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida—a longtime center of Christian-right political organizing—is a senior fellow in the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. This Wednesday, Sept. 25, Pacienza will kick off 40 days of prayer leading up to the election with an online event with Courage Tour speaker Alveda King. Pacienza’s project comes with a daily prayer guide that includes prayers for policies protecting life “from conception until natural death” and “restoration” of marriage being limited to one man and one woman. It includes a prayer that “Christians would use the power we have as citizens to rein in big government so that the State never becomes our Master.” It also urges people to pray that God would “remove those from office who oppose Him” and “cause chaos and confusion among groups who oppose Him and His people so that their plans are thwarted.”